Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.97

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 20752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $303,655 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 778,377 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $23,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

