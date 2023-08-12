Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.93 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $144.27 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

