AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $40.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APP. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 648.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 45.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after buying an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in AppLovin by 60.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $1,402,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

