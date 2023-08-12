Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 389 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $238.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day moving average of $271.54. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

