GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

