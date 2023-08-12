Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.19 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,012,000 after acquiring an additional 184,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

