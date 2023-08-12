Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,049 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of AECOM worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AECOM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACM opened at $88.42 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Report on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.