Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

