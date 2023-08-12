Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $267.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day moving average of $236.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

