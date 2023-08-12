Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $132,486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,419 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $35,692,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PBA opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

