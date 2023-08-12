Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alteryx

Alteryx Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE AYX opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 129.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 483,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 144.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 111.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 756,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.