Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.21 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of UDR worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

