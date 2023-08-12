Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $78,664,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,156.73 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6,174.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5,718.67. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

