Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 14,675 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 267.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 305,391 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

