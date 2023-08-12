Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,421,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.