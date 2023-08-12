Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $425,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 887.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 3.9 %

DASH opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 805,422 shares of company stock valued at $60,044,635 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

