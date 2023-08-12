Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,561 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $194.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.60.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

