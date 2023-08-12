Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $663,649.40 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $663,649.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,827,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shlomo Dovrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $19,280.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25.

On Monday, May 22nd, Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10.

U stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 777.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

