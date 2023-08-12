Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $464.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

