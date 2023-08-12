Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after buying an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,429,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after buying an additional 205,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

