Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $131,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

