Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.75 per share, with a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at $74,166,842.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.5 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

