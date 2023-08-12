Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $129,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,501,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $943.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $934.56 and its 200 day moving average is $889.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

