Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $225.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.20. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

