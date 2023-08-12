Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,373 shares of company stock worth $1,635,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.42 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

View Our Latest Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.