KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

