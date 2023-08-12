Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 4,676.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

