Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 16.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

