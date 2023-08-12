Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $172.47 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

