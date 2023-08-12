Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,262 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

