Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1,429.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Roblox by 10.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 350.47%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,280,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.