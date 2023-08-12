5,744 Shares in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.08 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

