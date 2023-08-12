Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 14 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 639.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $150,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,483.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,462.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,503.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

