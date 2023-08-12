Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.