Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.33.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $230.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.07. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.