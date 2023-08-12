FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Read Our Latest Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.