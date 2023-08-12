Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,505.13 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,390.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,348.48.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

