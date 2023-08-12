Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 11,209 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DKNG opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
