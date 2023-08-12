Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

