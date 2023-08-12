Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

