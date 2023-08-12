Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

