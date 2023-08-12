Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider William S. Boyd Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.31 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.