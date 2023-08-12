Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider William S. Boyd Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.31 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
