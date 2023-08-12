DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Major Shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence Sells 12,419,952 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.87 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DV. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 33.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

