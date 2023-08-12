Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $9,088,654.81.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45.

On Friday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

