Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

Affirm Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $15.16 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

