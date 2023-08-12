Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,407,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,766 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.