Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

