Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

