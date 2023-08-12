Brighton Jones LLC Invests $113,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

