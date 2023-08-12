Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $443.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

